Manchester bomber's father, brother arrested in Tripoli

MANCHESTER, England — The father and a brother of suicide bomber Salman Abedi have been arrested in the Libyan capital of Tripoli, authorities in the beleaguered African nation said Thursday.

Also Thursday, police in the Manchester area made four more arrests and said they were investigating a "network" as the probe intensified into the suicide bombing at a pop concert that killed 22 people and wounded scores more, many critically.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said the sophistication of the attack Monday at Manchester Arena indicate Abedi, 22, likely did not act alone. Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said officers have been carrying out "extensive searches" across the city. The latest arrests came one day after the suspected bomber's older brother was taken into custody.

"I think it is very clear that this is a network we are investigating," Hopkins said. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack but that assertion has not been verified.

One of the arrests was made in Wigan, about 20 miles west of Manchester, and police were assessing a package the suspect was carrying, according to multiple media reports in Britain. The Telegraph was among outlets reported that Abedi's younger brother and father have been arrested in Libya, citing security officials there.

The blast rocked the arena as a concert by American pop idol Ariana Grande wrapped up. Children as young as 8 years old and an off-duty police officer were among those killed. Almost 1,000 military personnel were deployed Wednesday to protect public sites and key landmarks, major airports and transportation hubs and large concert venues in cities from Belfast to Birmingham.

Abedi was born in Britain and is of Libyan descent, Rudd said. Burnage Academy for Boys confirmed he attended the school, in south Manchester, between 2009 and 2011. "We are a Manchester school. We feel the pain that Manchester feels," the school said in a statement Wednesday.

Hamid El-Sayed, who worked for the United Nations on curbing radicalization and now is at Manchester University, told the BBC that Abedi had a "really bad relationship" with his family.

"Eventually he was doing very bad at his university, at his education, and he didn't complete, and they tried to take him back to Libya several times," El-Sayed said. "He had difficulties adjusting to European lifestyle."

Rudd, speaking on British TV, said she found it "irritating" that information about Abedi's identity was first revealed by U.S. law enforcement when British authorities made it clear they thought releasing his identity too soon could negatively impact the investigation.

The extra security measures follow Prime Minister Theresa May's decision to raise the country's terror threat level from "severe" to "critical," the highest it's been since 2007, meaning that further attacks could be imminent. The government did not specify how many troops were being deployed.

The Changing of the Guard, an ornate military pageant that is a popular draw for tourists at Buckingham Palace in London, was canceled to allow police officers to be deployed elsewhere. Britain's Parliament, close to where five people were killed in a terror attack in March, said it was closed to the public "until further notice" because of the heightened threat level.

A man with a knife was arrested near Buckingham Palace on Wednesday but police said the incident was not believed to be terror-related.

In London, recently crowned Premier League soccer champion Chelsea Football Club canceled plans for a victory parade scheduled for Sunday. "In light of these tragic events, we feel it is inappropriate to go ahead with the victory parade in London," the club said in a statement.

Police in high-visibility yellow jackets patrolled virtually every street in Manchester's city center Wednesday. There was no immediate sign of the military.

A few small memorials sprang up near the town hall, where flowers, candles and small notes of condolence had been left. One makeshift sign read "ISIS cowards." Another said "Manchester: home to solidarity."

Mancunians, a proud population known for their sharp wit, were united in grief and vowed not to be cowed by the threat of violence or further attacks.

"These attacks are not only directed at the people who are physically there but also on the community spirit," said Tahir Mahmood, a web developer, who is Muslim. The last census in 2011 showed 79,496 Muslims in Manchester, making up 15.8% of the city’s population.

Mahmood, who also works as a community organizer trying to improve relations between the city's different faith groups, said that attacks of this kind tend to drive people together, not apart.

Hospitals across Manchester on Wednesday were still treating 59 people for injuries, including 12 under the age of 16. Late Tuesday, the mother of Olivia Campbell, a 15-year-old girl who attended Grande's show and had been missing since the attack, confirmed her death.

"Go sing with the angels and keep smiling mummy loves you so much," Charlotte Campbell wrote on Facebook. Saffie Rose Roussos, 8, Georgina Callander, 18, and John Atkinson, 28, were among the victims of the blast.

Police said they knew the identities of all the dead, but would not be able to release all the names for several days.

People from Manchester attended a vigil in Albert Square on Tuesday evening in solidarity with those killed and injured in the attack and well-known landmarks around the world, including the Eiffel Tower in Paris and the Empire State Building in New York, temporarily turned off their lights to honor those who died.

