Melania Trump appears to swat the president's hand away

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump(C) standing surrunded by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu (R) as Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and his wife Nehama Rivlin (L). (Photo: Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

First lady Melania Trump is accompanying President Trump on his first foreign trip as commander-in-chief.

But that doesn't necessarily mean she wants to hold his hand.

A video of the two arriving in Israel on Monday has gone viral. As they walk down the tarmac, the president seems to reach out for his wife's hand.

She then appears to swat it away.

Israeli newspaper Haaretz slowed down the moment:

© 2017 KXTV-TV