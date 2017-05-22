Melania Trump appears to swat the president's hand away

First lady Melania Trump is accompanying President Trump on his first foreign trip as commander-in-chief.
But that doesn't necessarily mean she wants to hold his hand.
A video of the two arriving in Israel on Monday has gone viral. As they walk down the tarmac, the president seems to reach out for his wife's hand.
She then appears to swat it away.
Israeli newspaper Haaretz slowed down the moment:
OUCHhttps://t.co/XaPL1AbCm5 pic.twitter.com/zpZGkQxDFP— Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) May 22, 2017
