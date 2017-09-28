Military dad reunites with son at Md. school

Navy Corpsman Matthew Foreman and his son Cameron. (Photo Courtesy: Rosemont Elementary)

GAITHERSBURG, MD. (WUSA9) - One little boy got a big surprise Thursday when his military dad showed up at his Maryland school.

Navy Corpsman Matthew Foreman has been deployed since January.

Foreman showed up Thursday afternoon at Rosemont Elementary School in Gaithersburg to surprise his son, Cameron, during reading time.

While Foreman was deployed, his wife Lauren and their son moved to Rockville and Cameron just started kindergarten earlier this month.

One of our @RosemontElem students had a surprise visitor today! It was his dad, who had been deployed since January. pic.twitter.com/3J8cQ5KI1x — MCPS (@MCPS) September 28, 2017

He had no idea his dad was coming home. The school help disguise Foreman as the special guest reader.

Deployed Dad surprises son at Rosemont Elementary #RosemontRockets pic.twitter.com/BRlyet0vMB — Rosemont Elementary (@RosemontElem) September 28, 2017

When Cameron saw his dad, he yelled, "Daddy," running into his arms for a long embrace.

What a special moment!

