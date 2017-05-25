Mom's viral video a warning on dangers of nail biting

Biting your nails is typically considered a bad habit, but for one Louisiana mother and her young son, the habit is illustrating how dangerous the habit can be. (Photo: Sara Guidry via Facebook)

Biting your nails is typically considered a bad habit, but for one Louisiana mother and her young son, the habit is illustrating how dangerous the habit can be.

Back on May 16, Sara Guidry posted to Facebook that she noticed something white in her son’s gums, so she decided to investigate with a pair of tweezers. What she found was not supposed to be there.

“I get a tweezer and pull it,” Guidry wrote in the post. “It looked like a finger nail. I continued to pull 4 more out.”

Guidry added she continued to search her son’s mouth and found another area, pulling around 27 more finger nails from his gums.

“The dentist has never seen anything like this,” Guidry wrote. “We figured out that (her son) bites his nails and plays with them in his mouth. He pushes them up towards his pallet.”

The nails would penetrate the young boy’s gums and go into a pocket between his baby teeth and permanent teeth, she said.

The video has since been shared more than 1,000 times, generating more than 2,600 comments.

While biting one’s nails isn’t typically dangerous, it can lead to bacterial infections from whatever is under the nail or on top of it.

© 2017 KXTV-TV