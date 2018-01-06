Christopher McNabb makes a first appearance in front of a Newton County judge on Oct. 12, 2017.

COVINGTON, GA. - The mother of a two-week-old infant girl who died from blunt force head trauma last year was arrested on Saturday.

Cortney Bell was arrested and charged with murder, according to the Newton County sheriff's department, after the girl’s father, Christopher McNabb, made his first grand jury appearance on Friday.

McNabb and Bell were the parents of Caliyah McNabb, whose body was found last October near a Covington mobile home park.

According to Newton County District Attorney Layla Zon, a grand jury returned an indictment of second-degree murder, cruelty to children in the second degree, and felony deprivation of a minor.

Bell was arrested Saturday afternoon in Rockdale County.

Until Friday, McNabb had been the only person charged in the girl's death.

Police said McNabb struck the infant with an unknown object, which caused her skull "to be seriously disfigured and damaged beyond repair," according to McNabb's arrest warrant.

The warrant also said McNabb wrapped his daughter's body in a t-shirt and blanket before putting her in a drawstring bag and hiding her in the woods.

Little Cailyah was born premature on Sept. 23, weighing only five pounds.

McNabb and Bell initially reported her missing from their home at the Eagle Point Trailer Park in Covington. The couple parents told police she was fine when they fed and changed her at 5 am. But five hours later, they said, she was gone.

After her daughter was located, Bell was escorted to police headquarters, where she gave a statement.

