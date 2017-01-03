New TVs for Super Bowl Sunday can pose danger for small children

Children watching TV. (Photo: Getty Images, 2005 Getty Images)

Super Bowl Sunday is a good day to enjoy a brand new television.

For parents of small children planning on setting up a new TV, there are some dangers that should be taken into account.

On average, one child dies every two weeks when a TV or some furniture falls onto him or her, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The CPSC found that every 30 minutes, a child in the U.S. is injured as a result of a furniture or TV tip-over. Two-thirds of tip-overs involve toddlers.

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission poster. (Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.)

Most parents take the time to childproof their homes but securing furniture can sometimes be an easy detail to overlook, especially if the danger isn't immediately obvious.

A Utah family's video is going viral after home security video showed a two-year-old boy pushing a fallen dresser off his twin brother. The father of the twin boys explained in a Facebook post, he posted the video in order to bring awareness for people to make sure their furniture was secure and bolted to a wall.

Last summer, Ikea recalled 29 million chests and dressers after the furniture toppled over and killed six children. All victims were under the age of three.

According to a 2016 CPSC report, there was an average of 33,100 emergency department-treated injuries between 2013 and 2015. Children are most at risk of being injured or killed by falling furniture.

There were 489 fatalities between 2000 and 2015 due to falling TVs or furniture. Of the deaths, 84% of the victims were ages one month to 14 years old, according to the report.

Of reported fatalities for all ages, 64% involved TVs falling. In fact, a TV can fall with the force of thousands of pounds, according to the CPSC. That's ten times more powerful than being hit by the NFL linemen Americans will watch on Super Bowl Sunday.

This is why the CPSC urges parents and caregivers to secure furniture and TVs and prevent injury, or even worse, tragedy.

Here are 8 tips for securing furniture and TVs:

1. Only use sturdy furniture designed to hold TVs, such as an entertainment center, if you decide to place a TV on top of furniture.

2. Purchase anti-tip devices sold online and in-stores for prices ranging from $5 to $25. The devices can be found at home improvement stores or electronic stores or searched for online using key words such as “anti-tip strap” or “anti-tip kit”. Install the anti-tip devices according to manufacturer instructions and always double check to make sure the device is secure.

3. If it's an option, mount your flat-screen TV on a wall or on to furniture.

4. Televisions not mounted on a wall should be anchored to the wall using proper anti-tip devices.

5. Carefully follow manufacturer instructions when setting up and mounting furniture and TV.

6. If looking to set up a CRT TV (box TV), place on a low TV stand or sturdy furniture and anchor it.

7. Secure top heavy furniture, such as dressers.

8. Remove objects from furniture and TVs that may be tempt children to climb up and grab, such as remotes and toys.

