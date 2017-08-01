Rejoice, MTV fans: 'Total Request Live' is back

Musician Justin Timberlake speaks during MTV's TRL's "Total Finale Live" at the MTV studios in Times Square on November 16, 2008 in New York City. (Photo: Getty Images, 2008 Getty Images)

Here's a throwback for your Monday: MTV is bringing back Total Request Live. .

MTV will revive the daily show, which ran from 1998 to 2008, starting Oct. 2, the network announced Monday.

The move is part of a new strategy to attract viewers to what MTV is calling "the prime destination for youth culture and a meeting point for millions of fans."

In its heyday, TRL featured teen-friendly musicians such as The Backstreet Boys, the Jonas Brothers and Beyonce.

“MTV at its best — whether it’s news, whether it’s a show, whether it’s a docu-series — is about amplifying young people’s voices,” MTV president Chris McCarthy told The New York Times.

The series will air from a Times Square studio, just like old times, but with an upgrade: The place is almost 200% bigger.

MTV said the updated "8,700 square-foot multi-functional studio allows for bigger audiences, expansive sets and simultaneous productions including new digital extensions of TRL."

Carson Daly, the original show's host, won't return for the new series, which will bring on five new revolving co-hosts.

The guys and gals sharing the TRL mic include:

Amy Pham, a DJ, actress and TV host.

© 2017 KXTV-TV