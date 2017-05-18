Soundgarden's Chris Cornell dies from 'possible suicide,' police say

(EDITORS NOTE: Image has been digitally converted to black and white.) Singer Chris Cornell performs at Prophets of Rage and Friends' Anti Inaugural Ball at the Taragram Ballroom on January 20, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Detroit police say the death of rocker Chris Cornell, the lead singer of the bands Soundgarden and later Audioslave, is being investigated as a possible suicide.

Police spokesman Michael Woody tells The Associated Press on Thursday morning that he can't provide details on what led investigators to make that determination, but noted there were "basic things observed at the scene."

Woody says Cornell died at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel. He says Cornell's wife called a family friend and asked him to check on Cornell. Woody says the friend forced open a hotel room door and found Cornell on the bathroom floor.

The 52-year-old Cornell was on tour and performed Wednesday night in Detroit with Soundgarden. Just hours before his death he tweeted with excitement about being "finally being back to Rock City."

The Wayne County Medical Examiner's office will make an official determination about the cause of death.

