Soundgarden's Chris Cornell dies from 'possible suicide,' police say

Detroit police say the death of rocker Chris Cornell, the lead singer of the bands Soundgarden and later Audioslave, is being investigated as a possible suicide.
Police spokesman Michael Woody tells The Associated Press on Thursday morning that he can't provide details on what led investigators to make that determination, but noted there were "basic things observed at the scene."
Woody says Cornell died at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel. He says Cornell's wife called a family friend and asked him to check on Cornell. Woody says the friend forced open a hotel room door and found Cornell on the bathroom floor.
Soundgarden | 5.17.17 pic.twitter.com/uBC6rSXWg6— Fox Theatre Detroit (@FoxTheatreDet) May 18, 2017
The 52-year-old Cornell was on tour and performed Wednesday night in Detroit with Soundgarden. Just hours before his death he tweeted with excitement about being "finally being back to Rock City."
#Detroit finally back to Rock City!!!! @soundgarden #nomorebullshit pic.twitter.com/BqXx9veFoD— Chris Cornell (@chriscornell) May 18, 2017
The Wayne County Medical Examiner's office will make an official determination about the cause of death.
