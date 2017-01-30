Study: Nearly 60 percent of children like reading for fun

A new study has found that nearly 6 out of 10 young people ages 6-17 said they read for fun, a percentage that has dipped slightly since a 2010 report.
Fifty-eight percent of those surveyed said they either loved reading for fun or "liked it a lot." In 2010, 60 percent gave similar responses. The 12-14 age group had the biggest drop, from 61 percent to 50 percent, while ages 15-17 improved from 50 to 54 percent.
Monday's report by Scholastic and YouGov also shows that young people prefer their books the old-fashioned way, with around two-thirds saying they only want to read on paper. Among those who did read an e-book, nearly half said they still preferred paper, while only 16 percent favored the digital format.
Copyright 2016 KXTV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs