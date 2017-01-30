Study: Nearly 60 percent of children like reading for fun

Books on desk in library at the elementary school (Photo: Wavebreakmedia, Wavebreakmedia)

A new study has found that nearly 6 out of 10 young people ages 6-17 said they read for fun, a percentage that has dipped slightly since a 2010 report.

Fifty-eight percent of those surveyed said they either loved reading for fun or "liked it a lot." In 2010, 60 percent gave similar responses. The 12-14 age group had the biggest drop, from 61 percent to 50 percent, while ages 15-17 improved from 50 to 54 percent.

Monday's report by Scholastic and YouGov also shows that young people prefer their books the old-fashioned way, with around two-thirds saying they only want to read on paper. Among those who did read an e-book, nearly half said they still preferred paper, while only 16 percent favored the digital format.

