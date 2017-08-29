Target introduces $5 wine line (Photo: Target)

Wine lovers will soon have one more item to add to their Target shopping lists.

The retailer announced this week a new line of $5 wine made with California grapes. The line, "California Roots," features five wine blends. Wine and beer are among the company's fastest-growing categories, according to a Target press statement.

“We’re out to give our guests even more reasons to love Target, including exclusive products they can’t find anywhere else,” said Jeff Burt, senior vice president of food and beverage. “And we think they’re going to love California Roots; these wines are just the right blend of incredible quality and amazing value that guests can only get at Target.”

The line's colorful labels boast a "lush tropical fruit" flavored chardonnay, a pinot grigio, a "creamy peach" moscato, a cabernet sauvignon with "juicy cherry flavors" and a red blend.

California Roots are only $3 more than Trader Joe's affordable fan favorite, Charles Shaw wine, better known as "Two Buck Chuck."

The line launches at over 1,100 Target stores nationwide on Sept. 3.

