Taylor Swift hopes to inspire assault victims after trial

Taylor Swift (Photo: Duane Prokop/Getty Images for TAS)

Soon after a jury determined that Taylor Swift had been groped by a radio station host before a concert in Denver, the singer-songwriter vowed to become a voice and example for other victims of sexual assault.

Jurors on Monday sided with Swift, who said former Denver DJ David Mueller groped her during a photo op four years ago. At her request, they awarded her $1 in damages.

Mueller sued Swift for up to $3 million, saying the allegation cost him his job. Swift countersued, claiming assault and battery.

Nancy Leong, a law professor at the University of Denver, says the verdict is important because "we are getting to the point in society that women are believed in court."

© 2017 KXTV-TV