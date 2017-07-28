Trump pushes out Priebus, names DHS' Kelly WH chief of staff

RNC Chairman Reince Priebus stands on stage during the start of the RNC on August 27, 2012 in Tampa, Florida. The RNC is scheduled to convene today, but will hold its first full session tomorrow after being delayed due to Tropical Storm Isaac. (Photo: Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images, 2012 Getty Images)

President Donald Trump says Gen. John F. Kelly is his new White House chief of staff.



That means Reince Priebus is out.



Trump tweeted: "I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American."



Kelly is currently the secretary of Homeland Security.



Trump tweeted that Kelly "has been a true star of my administration."



Priebus traveled with Trump earlier in the day to an appearance in Brentwood, New York. Trump thanked him for his service and "dedication to his country."

