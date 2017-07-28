KXTV
Trump pushes out Priebus, names DHS' Kelly WH chief of staff

Associaed Press , KXTV 2:08 PM. PDT July 28, 2017

President Donald Trump says Gen. John F. Kelly is his new White House chief of staff.

That means Reince Priebus is out.

Trump tweeted: "I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American."

Kelly is currently the secretary of Homeland Security.

Trump tweeted that Kelly "has been a true star of my administration."

Priebus traveled with Trump earlier in the day to an appearance in Brentwood, New York. Trump thanked him for his service and "dedication to his country."

 

© 2017 KXTV-TV


To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
