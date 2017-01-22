Trump: Why didn't marchers vote?

(Photo: NBC)

President Trump weighed in Sunday on the massive weekend protests against him, and, at first, he didn't seem impressed.

"Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn't these people vote?" Trump tweeted. "Celebs hurt cause badly."

A few hours later, Trump struck a more conciliatory note: "Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy. Even if I don't always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views."

Millions of people marched Saturday in the United States and across the globe to protest in opposition to Trump's new presidency.

Trump, starting his second full day in the White House, also tweeted about his visit to the CIA on Saturday and the television ratings for his inauguration on Friday.

