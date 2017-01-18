War, elections and the right to vote: the nation's history of inauguration protests

Hundreds of demonstrators wave signs and shout as they march through the streets of Washington, DC 20 January, 2001 in protest of the inauguration of US President-elect George W. Bush. (Photo: RACHEL GRIFFITH/AFP/Getty Images)

Washington D.C. is going to be flooded with people this weekend as people on both sides of the political spectrum flock to the nation’s capitol for President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

While hundreds of thousands are expected to be in attendance to see Trump sworn in as 45th president, others will be there in protest who, polls show, is the least popular incoming president in nearly 40 years. According to a recent ABC News/Washington Post poll, only 40 percent of Americans favor the president-elect, the lowest since 39th President Jimmy Carter in 1977.

This is not the first time demonstrators took to D.C. to rally against the incoming president.

Protesting inaugurations dates as far back as Woodrow Wilson's in 1917, when thousands of women rallied for their right to vote, according to CBSNews. Three years later, on Aug. 18, 1920, the 19th Amendment was passed, finally allowing women to vote, just in time for the next election.

Richard Nixon, the country's 37th president, was met with protesters at both of his inaugurations, one of which was relatively small, while the other drew an estimated 100,000 people in the “March against Death.” According to the Boston Globe, archived stories reported about 500 anti-war protesters showed up to the 1969 inauguration, and “threw burning miniature flags and stones at police” during the event.

Four years later, tens of thousands showed up, including 80 congressmen, to protest the Vietnam War.

Like Nixon, citizens also protested both of George W. Bush's inaugurations. At his first ceremony, demonstrators took to the streets following one of the closest elections in the country’s history.

Bush, the 43rd president, didn’t win the popular vote in the election. That victory went to his opponent Al Gore. The election later led a Supreme Court ruling, one that led many protesters to believe the election was given to the Republicans, which led to the protest slogan “Selected, not elected."

Bush’s second inauguration was protested for a different reason. The country was in the middle of a war with Iraq in 2005, and, like protests in the past, thousands of anti-war demonstrators showed up to protest the president who led the country to that point.

This year's protests are expected to be the largest to date. The Women's March is expecting hundreds of thousands in Washington as well as in other states the day after the ceremony. Meanwhile, thousands elsewhere are also planning protests the day of the inauguration.

