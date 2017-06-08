Warriors Game 3 victory earns America free Taco Bell

Doritos Locos tacos (Photo: Taco Bell Facebook)

On Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers, 118-113, in Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals.

If you're a sports fan or not, what makes the game important is that it became a road victory for Golden State.

A nationwide promotion by Taco Bell called “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” emphasized that after the first stolen game in the Finals, the company would reward a free Doritos Locos Tacos to customers.

The promotion will run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13.

If you didn't watch this highly competitive game, just know you have Warriors forward Kevin Durant to thank for the free taco after he scored 14 points in the fourth quarter, with this shot late in the game over LeBron James to seal the deal.

Warriors now hold a 3-0 series lead and will look to close the Cavaliers out in Game 4 on Friday at 6 p.m.

