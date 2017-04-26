NAFTA USA Canada Mexico - Flag buttons labeled with NAFTA - North American Free Trade Agreement (Photo: aldorado10, aldorado10)

After considering the process of withdrawal, President Trump told Canadian and Mexican leaders that he would not take action in terminating the United States from the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), according to the New York Times and other news outlets.

An official announcement was not made by the Trump administration on pulling the U.S. out of the deal, but if the president were to withdraw he would likely sign an executive order.

So, what is NAFTA? What would the decision to withdraw mean for the U.S.?

NAFTA is a treaty that went into effect on Jan. 1, 1994. The U.S., Canada and Mexico were members of the treaty which was an agreement establishing free trade between the three countries.

The objectives of NAFTA included but were not limited to:

Eliminating tariff barriers to trade in and facilitate cross-border movement of goods or services.

Providing adequate and effective protection as well as enforcement of intellectual property rights.

Promoting conditions of fair competition in free trade.

Substantially increasing investment opportunities.

Creating effective procedures for the implementation of this agreement.

60 percent of the production of Made in America goods and services use Canada and Mexico total goods imports.

Over 30 of the 50 American states' top two largest exporting markets are either Mexico or Canada, according to the Office of the United States Trade Representative. Under the joint treaty, U.S. trade along with the two countries have supported over 140,000 small to medium sized businesses.

Also, since the treaty's arrival, U.S. manufacturing exports to NAFTA has increased 258 percent as U.S. exports like electronic products, fabricated metals, furniture and etc. has more than tripled.

The treaty is safe for the moment, but for something that "redefined" trade relationships, history could be reversed if President Trump decides to cut ties for good.

