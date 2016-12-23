Woman's log cabin cubicle is the holiday decoration for the ages

A Pennsylvania woman turned up the holiday spirit at her office cubicle to 11 with an impressive display of log cabin engineering. (Photo: Inside Edition)

A Pennsylvania woman turned up the holiday spirit at her office cubicle to 11 with an impressive display of log cabin engineering.

When Melissa O’Neill’s boss called for a cubicle decorating contest at the Toll Brothers, Inc. mortgage office they work inside, she got to work securing her victory, Inside Edition reports.

O’Neill, along with her boyfriend, Wayne, took to YouTube to find their inspiration.

With their vision in mind, the couple took to a local carpet store to construct the cubicle cabin, using empty carpet rolls, which were used as logs.

“We asked the carpet guy for 30 carpet rolls. He looked at me like I had lost my mind. I told him we'd take everything he'd got,” O’Neill told InsideEdition.com.

With the materials purchased, the couple started constructing the eight-foot by nine-foot cubicle cabin in their basement. They said it took two weeks to complete, according to Inside Edition.

But O’Neill kept her plans hush hush.

"This is the most outrageous thing I've ever done," she said, laughing.

Once it was complete, the couple had to dismantle the entire cabin before reassembling it at work, O’Neill told Inside Edition. Many of the pieces were so large, the couple had to lift them up three flights of stairs.

Two hours later, the cabin was recreated in the office, complete with wreaths, a sled and even a wine rack.

"After I put mine out, people tried to up their game," O’Neill said.

O’Neill, however, would take first place.

“I was getting emails from people in the office I've never even heard of," she told Inside Edition.

After the New Year, O'Neill plans to give the cabin to a co-worker, who is planning to use it at her son’s high school prom.

“I was honestly just doing it for a reaction out of my co-workers. But it brought a lot more holiday spirit,” O’Neill said.

