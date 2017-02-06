Women's March organizers call for a women's strike

Protesters march down Pennsylvania avenue during the Women's March on Washington January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. The march is expected to draw thousands from across the country to protest newly inaugurated President Donald Trump. (Photo: Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Could you imagine about half of the United States work force simultaneously missing a day on the job?

The group behind the historic Women's March on Washington, the worldwide demonstration against the presidency of Donald Trump, is now planning to a women's strike.

"The will of the people will stand," the group tweeted on Monday. A date for the 'General Strike: A Day Without A Woman' has not yet been set.

The strike would be another step in broadening the movement that grew from a grassroots coalition of women who oppose the new administration's policies.

There are about 72 million women age 16 and over in the United States labor force, according to 2010 data from the Department of Labor. A day without women at work would mean an absence of about 47 percent of the total U.S. labor force.

An estimated 5 million people from 84 different countries took park in the global Women's March event on January 21, the day following the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

Since the record-breaking demonstration, organizers have also announced local community gatherings called 'Next Up Huddles' that will come together across the country from Feb. 2 to 12.

"We must put the power of organizing in the hands of people at the grassroots level, give them opportunities to expand their leadership capacities, and provide flexible tools and actions for them to take in the coming weeks, months and years," Sister March spokeswoman Yordanos Eyoel said in a statement.

Click here to find a Huddle near you

