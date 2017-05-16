You can own a 'RompHim' because of course you can

The RompHim has arrived, and just no. (Photo: RompHim via Kickstarter)

Whatever you do, don’t call it a romper; it’s a RompHim.

Because, of course it is.

Here we are, in the 21st century of recorded human existence. Thousands of years of experience, and we’ve come to what could be the next pinnacle of fashion: The romper. For men.

Technically, the only thing that separates this romper from those worn by women is an X chromosome. Otherwise, there is very little difference.

Gender aside, the people behind the RompHim believe their creation to be the next big thing, especially with summer right around the corner.

Photographed in what we can only assume is their natural environment, the RompHim models are shown chugging beers at pool parties, piggybacking at music festivals, shooting pool at their local pub, sharing cupcakes – you know – the usual.

“Turn heads and break hearts when you take your RompHim for a spin,” the creators wrote on a KickStarter page, which has already collected 730 backers as of this report, and more than $75,000 pledged to the cause.

Is it a romper specially designed for men? Sure, the creators said, but it’s apparently so much more.

The Internet agreed.

The IKEA male romper. Meatballs sold separately. pic.twitter.com/Hw7RcYBzCr — Funny Or Die (@funnyordie) May 16, 2017

Cam Newton already rocked his #RompHim at Coachella. pic.twitter.com/n1pKY0THhZ — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) May 16, 2017

If I see a dude wearing a #RompHim pic.twitter.com/NmcyeUKSbH — JCorrado (@ForzaCorrado) May 16, 2017

