National food critic ranks top burgers in Sacramento

Sacramento may be known for its trees, but the city is also nationally ranked for their delicious burgers.

Thrillist writer and food critic, Kevin Alexander, set out on a year-long journey to find the best cheeseburger in the country. He traveled to 30 cities and chowed down 330 burgers.

Alexander ranked the burgers based on some basic guidelines. He ordered the restaurant's signature burger or one closest to a classic cheeseburger. If there were options, the burger connoisseur went with American cheese and grilled onions.

Alexander made a stop in Sacramento and compiled a list of the top 8 burgers the city has to offer.

The French Ground Steakburger from Nationwide Freezer Meats landed in the No. 8 spot on the list while the Old School Burger from Broderick Roadhouse followed up at No. 7.

Alexander placed the Fatboy Burger with Cheese from Scott's Burger Shack at No. 6 and ranked Sacramento's iconic Squeeze Burger as number no. 5 on the list.

The Whisky Burger from J Street establishment, Formoli's Bistro, came in at No. 4. The Pangaea Burger served at Pangaea Bier Cafe takes the No. 3 spot on the list followed by the LB Burger with American cheese from Low Brau as the second best burger in town.

More commonly recognized for their fried chicken and southern comfort foods, South takes the top spot on the list for their South Burger. The best burger in the city comes topped with bacon confit, leek shallot jam and Havarti cheese. Alexander mentioned being particularly impressed with the burger's mustard sauce slaw.

The food critic threw a couple of his favorite Sacramento burgers onto his final top 100 national list.

The South Burger came in as No. 66 while the Low Brau burger ranked no. 99 on the list.

© 2017 KXTV-TV