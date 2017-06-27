Nearly 1 in 4 Americans worked from home last year

Rear view of busy woman at the office (Photo: gpointstudio)

Who wouldn't want to work from the comfort of their own home?

Well, a decent amount of Americans did precisely that in 2016.

According to a study from U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics - results done by the American Time Use Survey (ATUS) - the department came to a conclusion that 22 percent of Americans employed did some or all of their work at home.

Workers over 25 years old with an "advanced degree" were considered more likely to work from home than those with lesser education. 43 percent of degree holding workers performed some tasks remotely on days worked, while those with high school diplomas came in at just 12 percent.

The report also concluded that the amount of workers doing all work from home grew slightly over the past 13 years. In 2003, when the ATUS was first conducted, it was at 19 percent and last year it reached 22 percent.

Americans spent 7.9 hours compared to 3.1 hours working at the workplace than home last year.

Though the office is still the top option for workers, this could be a trend that sticks for those who prefer home.

