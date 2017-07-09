Nearly 7,500 residents near Oroville warned to evacuate due to Wall Fire

A wildfire that ignited five miles north of Bangor in Butte County Friday has spread to 5,000 acres, and has now prompted fire officials to issue evacuation warnings and orders for the Oroville area.

KXTV 7:07 PM. PDT July 09, 2017

