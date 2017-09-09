New Jersey movie theater evacuated after weapons were found in worker's car

A picture taken on January 12, 2011 in Paris shows the main screening room of the "Cinema des Cineastes" movie theater. AFP PHOTO LOIC VENANCE (Photo credit should read LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: LOIC VENANCE, 2011 AFP)

HOWELL, N.J. (AP) — Hundreds of people were safely evacuated from a movie theater after authorities say guns, ammunition and a grenade were found in a theater employee's car.

Howell police say Jacob Cavanaugh faces weapons charges. But they don't believe the 24-year-old Manchester man intended to harm anyone at the Xscape theater Friday night.

Police say the theater's manager approached an officer and said another employee reported that Cavanaugh had shown him guns in his car earlier in the week.

The officer got Cavanaugh's permission to search the car. Authorities say they found a bullet-proof vest, a grenade and two revolvers — one empty and one loaded with hollow point bullets.

The theater was evacuated after Cavanaugh allegedly said he had access to another grenade.

It's not known if Cavanaugh's retained an attorney.

© 2017 KXTV-TV