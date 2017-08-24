New roving van idea aims to help homeless, offering them jobs
A roving van would travel around the city offering paying public jobs, like cleaning up graffiti and picking up trash. It would also connect homeless to much needed public services. (August 24, 2017) (August 24, 2017)
August 24, 2017
