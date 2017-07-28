New water treatment system coming to Stanislaus County

More than 20 years ago a landfill near Hughson shut down, but because of the way it was built it is still impacting the area. The county will start on 15 to 20 new wells next Tuesday. (July 28, 2017)

KXTV 6:23 PM. PDT July 28, 2017

