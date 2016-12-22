No calling ‘Time & Temperature'? 65-year service faces disconnect

In the old days, phone customers called 817-844-6611 for “Time and Temperature.” (Thinkstock /Photos /Getty Images)

Old and forgotten after 65 years, the time-and-temperature phone number is threatened with forced retirement.

The message at 817-844-6611, an advertising service sponsored by a local bank since 1951, announces not only the time and temperature but also a Dec. 31 deadline for ending the service unless a new sponsor signs up.

Our phones now tell us the time before we ever dial. And when was the last time you had to call for the temperature?

“The system became obsolete, and nobody picks up the phone to call time-and-temperature anymore,” said Les Pinkerton of Greenwood Funeral Homes’ Arlington Chapel, which already gave up its 1988-vintage “Arlington Funeral Home time” service.

“It was old, obsolete equipment and constantly needed repair. I think it’s still up in the attic somewhere.”

