Not everyone left Oroville

Restaurant stays open in Oroville to serve those volunteering and stuck behind. (Photo: ABC10)

Oroville, away from the lake, is pretty much a ghost town.

It was hard to find anything open, but ABC10 found one.

“I'm barely here. I barely got here,” Chris Lightle, owner Souper Subs, said.

Lightle said he decided to open because there's a lot of people who are still stuck in town.

“Maybe people who weren't evacuated cause they're above the lake and the Kelly Ridge area and not in the low lying effected areas,” Lightle said. “There's no grocery stores open and the ones that were open are out.”

He added he’s never seen his town like this. And he’s lived in Oroville his whole life.

“This is crazy,” Lightle said.

The restaurant said they'll serve crews and residents until they run out of food.

