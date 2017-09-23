Oakland A's catcher Bruce Maxwell first MLB player to kneel during national anthem

Bruce Maxwell #13 of the Oakland Athletics is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a two-run homerun during the seventh inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 30, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo: Sean M. Haffey, 2017 Getty Images)

Major League Baseball, the sport of Jackie Robinson and long ago a touchstone of civil rights, saw its first athlete join the movement started by Colin Kaepernick and inflamed this weekend by President Trump.

Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell, who hinted at such an action earlier in the day, knelt during the national anthem before Saturday night's game against the Texas Rangers.

Maxwell, a 26-year-old catcher from Alabama, tweeted Saturday that in the wake of President Trump's comments Saturday night to "fire the sons of (expletives)" in the NFL who kneeled for the anthem, that "This now has gone from just a BlackLives Matter topic to just complete inequality of any man or woman that wants to stand for Their rights!"

There was immediate support from his organization. Teammate Mark Canha kept a hand on Maxwell's shoulder as he engaged in his protest as the anthem played. And the A's sent out a message of support moments after it occurred.

