Obamas will make Palm Springs first stop after leaving office

President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama walk out to greet Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and Canadian First Lady Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau on the North Portico prior to the State dinner the White House March 10. (Photo: Shawn Thew, EPA)

President and first lady Barack and Michelle Obama will make the Coachella Valley their first stop when they leave the White House for good after Friday's inauguration, White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest said.

“I can tell you that the first family is looking forward to flying to Palm Springs, California, on Friday,” Earnest said at a Tuesday news conference at the White House.

“The president vowed to take his family to a destination that is warmer than Washington, and Palm Springs fits the bill,” he said, noting that Obama had enjoyed the area several times as president.

After attending Trump’s inauguration Friday, Obama will take a Marine helicopter to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, where he will take his last flight aboard the presidential aircraft — at that point, it will no longer be designated Air Force One.

But Obama has made clear he won’t have a high public profile immediately after leaving office.

“Look, I mean, I do deserve a little sleep,” Obama said in an interview with Vox this month. “And I’ve got to take Michelle on a vacation.”

Palm Springs Police Department spokesman Sgt. William Hutchinson said Monday the department had not received any information about the Obamas.

He added that the police department would not release any information on the president’s travel into the area even if they did have information because that is all handled by Secret Service.

Rumors that the Obamas purchased or plan to purchase a home in Thunderbird Heights, an exclusive neighborhood in Rancho Mirage, have persisted for more than two years, but The Desert Sun has not confirmed those rumors.

The first family has stayed in Thunderbird Heights on several visits to the valley, and James Costos, the administration's ambassador to Spain, lives in the neighborhood.

On the Obamas' upcoming visit, perhaps the president will take in some golf — either as a play or spectator.

The eyes of the nation's golfers are on La Quinta this week with the first round of the CareerBuilder Challenge, which is set near courses Obama loves.

Officials of the CareerBuilder Challenge said they had heard nothing about the president coming to the desert to make an appearance at the tournament. There is, however, precedent for a former president turning to golf immediately after his term of office expires.

On Jan. 20, 1977, as Gerald Ford left the Oval Office, he flew across the country to Pebble Beach. The next day, Ford played in the Bing Crosby Pro-am at Pebble Beach. Three weeks later, Ford played in the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic, the first of many appearances by Ford at the PGA Tour stop in his adopted Coachella Valley home.

Desert Sun Reporters Rosalie Murphy and Larry Bohannan and USA TODAY White House reporter Gregory Korte contributed to this report.

(© 2017 KXTV)