Official: 2 California officers, 1 suspect shot

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

LOS BANOS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two officers were shot in struggle with a break-in suspect after responding to a 911 call at a Central California apartment complex.

The Los Banos Police Department said Monday that all three were wounded by gunfire inside the apartment, and each was air-lifted to a hospital for treatment. Los Banos City Manager Alex Terrazas confirmed the shooting happened early Monday. He had no details about the officers' conditions or the circumstances.

The report of a break-in came shortly after 6 a.m. in Los Banos, a small farming community in the San Joaquin Valley between San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Authorities say the two officers confronted the suspect inside the apartment, and a struggle ensued.

Authorities didn't immediately release any details about their condition or how the shooting occurred.

They say the investigation is ongoing.

Los Banos is a small community off Interstate 5 in the farming region of the San Joaquin Valley midway between San Francisco and Los Angeles.

© 2017 KXTV-TV