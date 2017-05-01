Officials searching for 13-year-old swept down American River

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

Officials are searching for a 13-year-old boy who was swept down the American River in Folsom Monday night, according to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department.

The boy was swept down stream from Rainbow Bridge in Folsom at approximately 8 p.m. and did not resurface after he entered the river. The department says the boy was there with friends recreationally when his friends noticed he didn't come up from the water.

There is a joint search effort ongoing between the Folsom Police Department, the Folsom Fire Department and California State Parks. They are searching on shore by boat and aided by helicopter. The search will continue into the morning.

© 2017 KXTV-TV