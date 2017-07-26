Ohio State Fair offering refunds to those who attended Wednesday night

(Photo: NBC)

The Ohio State Fair is reportedly offering refunds to those who attended the event Wednesday night, following a horrific ride accident that left one man dead.

WKYC's sister station WCMH is reporting the refund offer:

.@OhioStateFair staff tells me Fair is offering refunds to those here last night. Midway could be closed all day today. Includes games/food — Olivia Fecteau (@oliviafecteau) July 27, 2017

Despite the accident, the fair will open Thursday at 9 a.m., though Ohio Gov. Kasich ordered all rides to be shut down until further safety inspection is completed.

One man was killed and seven were injured when a row of seats snapped off the Fire Ball ride, sending them flying into the air.

Authorities have not released the man's identity, but WKYC has confirmed he was 18 years old. Among the seven others injured on the ride, one was a child. Three are listed in critical condition.

