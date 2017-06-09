One-way traffic on Hwy. 50 at Alder Creek due to mudslide

The mudslide is blocking one lane at Alder creek Road in El Dorado County and according to Caltrans they're checking on conditions to decide when to reopen the road. (June 9, 2017)

KXTV 5:08 PM. PDT June 09, 2017

