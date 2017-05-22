Oprah Makes Stop At Elon University As Part Of College Tour

Oprah at Elon University Pic. Oprah Winfrey Instagram (Photo: Custom)

ELON, N.C. -- Oprah Winfrey is in the Triad for her college graduations tour! According to Elon News, Oprah Winfrey was also there to support a teen from her Leadership Academy for Girls in South Africa, Nosipho Shangase.

“I'm a proud mentor Mom today, celebrating what is none other than an astounding accomplishment by my South African daughter girl Nosipho,” Winfrey said.

Oprah’s first stop in the Triad is at Elon University where she posted a video to her Instagram page with an Elon student who’s getting ready for graduation.

College graduation tour.. 1st stop Greensboro! A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on May 19, 2017 at 11:51am PDT

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Oprah said, “We’re at ELON” in her video. Oprah said she's going to nine colleges!

@Oprah visited #Elon's campus today to celebrate with Nosipho Shangase '17 who came to Elon from The Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls in South Africa. A post shared by Elon University (@elonuniversity) on May 19, 2017 at 2:10pm PDT

Elon’s 127th Commencement takes place on Saturday, May 20. So there’s still time for more Oprah sightings! We hope Oprah is enjoying the Triad.

Congrats to all the college grads who will mark a new chapter in their lives this year!

.@Oprah visited to celebrate with Nosipho Shangase '17 who came to Elon from The Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls In South Africa. pic.twitter.com/mFfPO5VUTv — Elon University (@elonuniversity) May 19, 2017

If you see Oprah on your campus please let us know on our Facebook Page, Twitter, Instagram or email: myphotos@wfmy.com.

Found @Oprah just long enough to grab a video and wave at her. Closest I've ever gotten to my idol!!!! @WFMY pic.twitter.com/paNem8XoGa — Hope Ford (@hope_iam) May 19, 2017

Oprah's visit was Twitter chatter for quite some time.

So great of Oprah to stop by Elon today to congratulate Nosipho Shangase '17 (r) and attend our baccalaureate. We are so proud of Nosipho! pic.twitter.com/ObaIOmb9rS — Leo M. Lambert (@HeadPhoenix) May 19, 2017

With colleges out for the summer who knows where she'll stop next.

Surprise guest at Elon Class of 2017 Baccalaureate... Oprah! #ElonGrad pic.twitter.com/Dbs4BX5usr — Sarah Collins (@sarahcollins_EU) May 19, 2017

© 2017 WFMY-TV