Oprah stops at North Carolina university as part of college tour

Oprah Makes Stop At Elon University As Part Of College Tour

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 5:51 AM. PDT May 22, 2017

ELON, N.C. -- Oprah Winfrey is in the Triad for her college graduations tour! According to Elon News, Oprah Winfrey was also there to support a teen from her Leadership Academy for Girls in South Africa, Nosipho Shangase. 

“I'm a proud mentor Mom today, celebrating what is none other than an astounding accomplishment by my South African daughter girl Nosipho,” Winfrey said.

Oprah’s first stop in the Triad is at Elon University where she posted a video to her Instagram page with an Elon student who’s getting ready for graduation.

 

College graduation tour.. 1st stop Greensboro!

A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on

Oprah said, “We’re at ELON” in her video. Oprah said she's going to nine colleges! 

 

Elon’s 127th Commencement takes place on Saturday, May 20. So there’s still time for more Oprah sightings! We hope Oprah is enjoying the Triad. 

Congrats to all the college grads who will mark a new chapter in their lives this year!

Oprah's visit was Twitter chatter for quite some time.

With colleges out for the summer who knows where she'll stop next.

