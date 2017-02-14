Oroville Dam crisis: No word from Trump; FEMA helping

Water flowing over the Lake Oroville emergency spillway has been stopped. An earlier photo shows relatively lighter water flowing from over the spillway. (Photo: California Department of Water Resources)

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is assisting state officials at the scene of the Oroville Dam crisis in Northern California, although President Donald Trump has yet to comment on the emergency.

A FEMA emergency response team is in Sacramento working with California officials, and the agency will supply 150,000 bottles of water, 20,000 blankets and 10,000 cots to the state, FEMA officials said Monday.

“We activated to ensure we’re postured to rapidly respond to any needs that California may have to protect life and property,” acting FEMA administrator Ahsha Tribble said in a statement. “We encourage residents in the affected to area to follow the direction of local authorities, and if told to stay out of evacuated areas, please do so.”

Rep. Doug LaMalfa, a Richvale Republican who represents area in Congress, said he has been in contact with the White House and the Speaker of the House Paul Ryan about the situation.

LaMalfa wrote in a letter to the White House on Monday:

"The danger of failure (of the primary or emergency spillway) is likely to persist for months as California’s winter and spring runoff seasons progress, and it is extremely unclear when state agencies will be able to mitigate the danger to a degree that would allow residents to return to their homes.

"A Presidential Disaster Declaration would immediately make federal aid available to support evacuation and shelter of the residents of Butte, Sutter, and Yuba Counties, as well as increase the capacity of federal, state, and local agencies to address the crisis as it develops."

LaMalfa said in a Monday news conference that he has not yet received a response from the White House.

Trump, a prolific Twitter user who pledged to improve the nation's infrastructure throughout the campaign, has yet to mention the crisis on his personal or presidential accounts.

California Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom is also expected to tour the site.

LaMalfa said he also is contacting the Army Corps of Engineers, which has a 20 percent stake in the dam as part of its flood control efforts.

Water behind the Oroville Dam, built in 1968, has risen rapidly this winter following a series of storms that pushed parts of California out of a historic five-year drought.

Dam officials had been releasing about 100,000 cubic feet of water per second through its main spillway, but after a hole was discovered in the spillway last week, they were forced to reduce flows and use an emergency spillway for the first time in its history.

AROUND THE U.S.:Dams are aging, and many don't have emergency plans

Erosion damage was discovered in the emergency spillway as well, increasing the threat of mass flooding. Officials ordered the evacuation of about 180,000 people living downstream of the dam.

The National Weather Service predicts heavy rain in the Oroville area on Wednesday night and on Friday, which may put more stress on the dam system, FEMA officials said.

(© 2017 KXTV)