Oroville Dam evacuations impact mail delivery

U.S. Post Office pick-up and drop-off locations. (Photo: Courtesy: USPS)

Evacuations of nearly 200,000 residents were imposed in eight California cities are impacting operations at a number of post offices.

Customers whose mail delivery has been affected can pick up their mail with proper identification at the locations listed in the photo. Please note that all alternate pick-up sites will also have retail services available.

In a press release, Ashleigh Rodriguez, Manager of Post Office Operations for Sacramento District, said they apologize for the inconvenience to their customers.

“But we are making every attempt to make mail available for customer pick up where conditions are safe” Rodriguez said.

The Sacramento District serves ZIP Codes 936-938, 942, 952, 953 and 956-960 in northern California.

(© 2017 KXTV)