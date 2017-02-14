KXTV
Close

Oroville Spillway incident press briefing

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 1:14 PM. PST February 14, 2017

The Department of Water Resources is holding a press briefing to update everyone on the current condition of the Oroville Spillway incident.

(© 2017 KXTV)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories