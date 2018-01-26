Overturned big rig causes delays, lane closures in Rocklin

(Photo: Rocklin PD)

Drivers faced delays and closures after a big rig overturned in Rocklin Friday.

The accident happened at Sierra College and Commons Drive around 11 a.m.

Some lanes of Sierra College were closed, in addition to the entrance to the Commons Drive Target shopping center.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area while crews worked the scene.

Police have not said if anyone was injured and the cause of the accident has not been released.

© 2018 KXTV-TV