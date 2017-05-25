Pallet fire in Stockton industrial area prompts four fire alarms

A pallet fire in a Stockton industrial area has prompted a four alarm fire as officials attempt to extinguish the flames, according to the Stockton Fire Department.

The location of the fire is at the corner of Weber Avenue and B Street in Stockton near warehouses.

The Stockton Police Department confirmed a house caught fire, but no one was hurt.

The fire department says they expect the fire to grow but are trying to prevent it from spreading by sending additional fire engines to the scene.

