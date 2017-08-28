Paralyzed in May, Cal rugby player is regaining his strength

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice
-
Berkeley rally canceled following similar gathering in San Francisco
-
Raw: Flood water creeps into Houston news studio
-
Hurricane Harvey damages Port Aransas
-
Fatal shooting reported at South Sacramento house party
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Move on in! Sac State students gear up for the fall semester
-
Jesuit vs Granite Bay
-
California State Archives is largest in the nation
-
Fan Game of the Week: Lincoln vs Ponderosa
More Stories
-
PHOTOS: Harvey producing 'catastrophic' flooding in…Aug 27, 2017, 2:54 p.m.
-
Paralyzed Cal rugby player back home and thankful…Aug 28, 2017, 5:13 a.m.
-
Anarchists pepper spray conservative leaderAug 27, 2017, 10:55 a.m.