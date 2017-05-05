Parking at Sac State

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Folsom community reacts to drowned teen
-
Forever daddy's little girls: Three daughters, one wedding
-
Family removed from Delta flight over child's seat
-
Verify: Photo gone viral! The truth behind it
-
Apple Cider Vinegar: Good for weight loss?
-
Fake service dogs are becoming a problem
-
Verify: Is the Blue Whale challenge responsible for hundreds of suicides?
-
How much would single-payer health care cost in California?
-
Caltrans launches pilot program to stop wrong-way crashes
-
Verify: Do you need medical proof for parking placards?
More Stories
-
Slaying of camp workers on California beach may be solvedMay. 5, 2017, 12:17 p.m.
-
Warm weather and melting snow mean flooding for the YosemiteMay. 5, 2017, 12:44 p.m.
-
Ferguson activist in iconic photo found dead in carMay. 5, 2017, 11:08 a.m.