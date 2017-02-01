Parole hearing underway for follower of Charles Manson

Convicted serial killer Charles Manson. (Photo: California State Prison, Corcoran, Calif.)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A former follower of cult leader Charles Manson is seeking parole for the 31st time after California governors blocked four previous recommendations for his release.

A parole hearing for 74-year-old Bruce Davis was underway Wednesday at the California Men's Colony at San Luis Obispo.

Davis is serving a life sentence for the 1969 slayings of musician Gary Hinman and stuntman Donald "Shorty" Shea.

He was not involved in the more notorious killings of actress Sharon Tate and six others by the Manson "family."

Parole panels have decided four times that Davis is no longer a public safety risk.

Gov. Jerry Brown rejected the most recent recommendation early last year. Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger also concluded that Davis remains too dangerous to be free.

