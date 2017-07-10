People from across the country bringing horses to UC Davis for medical care

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Nearly 7,500 residents near Oroville warned to evacuate due to Wall Fire
-
Oroville evacuation orders and warnings remain in place despite 'Wall Fire' progress
-
The latest on the Butte County Wall Fire
-
Man says Home Depot fired him because he helped child
-
Butte County fire doubles in size
-
Triple digit heat brings wildfires to California
-
Nearly 5,600 acres burned in Wall Fire
-
The latest destruction from the Wall Fire
-
Major Prime Day Deals Early - The Deal Guy
-
These are the biggest Prime Day Deals - The Deal Guy
More Stories
-
Hundreds of inmates assisting in California wildfiresJul 10, 2017, 4:06 p.m.
-
Containment of Butte County 'Wall Fire' grows to 35%Jul. 9, 2017, 11:25 a.m.
-
Top 50 Amazon Prime Day deals 2017Jul 10, 2017, 12:54 p.m.