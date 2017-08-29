Performance painter discusses project on new Lion King DVD special features

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice
-
Crews battling fire in Butte County
-
KHOU Live Video
-
Berkeley rally canceled following similar gathering in San Francisco
-
Farmstead searched in murder of Savanna Greywind
-
Southwest adds new destinations from Sacramento International Airport
-
Houston business man turns furniture stores into shelters
-
Portland homeowners send warning
-
The Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey
-
Paralyzed in May, Cal rugby player is regaining his strength
More Stories
-
California lawmaker pushing for 'robot tax'Aug 29, 2017, 10:41 p.m.
-
Evacuations ordered as crews battle 1,000-acre fire…Aug 29, 2017, 2:52 p.m.
-
WATCH LIVE: Historic Flooding in Houston Following HarveyAug 28, 2017, 9:17 a.m.