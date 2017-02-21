US-50 shoulder collapses near Pollock Pines

Should collapsed on westboumd US-50 (Feb. 21, 2017) (Photo: CHP - Placerville)

Downed trees, flooding and even a collapsed shoulder are causing challenges on the roads Tuesday -- following ad ay of heavy rain and winds.

The Placerville California Highway Patrol office shared photos of the collapsed US-50 on Facebook. The westbound shoulder just east of Bridal Veil Falls collapsed and the number two lane is buckling, according to CHP. Caltrans District 3 is repairing the roadway failure.

The department says units have also responded to multiple reports of flooded roadways and trees down across the entire county.

They're advising drivers to be cautious as you head to your destination this morning. If you don't need to drive, they're also suggested to just stay home.

