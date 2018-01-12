Police: driver was on prescription meds when car crashed into home

Rancho Cordova police say that drugs are to blame for a driver crashing their car into a home Wednesday.
The driver struck a parked car before colliding with the house in the 10800 block of Arrington Drive.
The driver was found a short distance away after the crash. The officers that found her determined she was possibly under the influence but a preliminary alcohol screening revealed she wasn't drunk.
A Drug Recognition Expert arrived and tested the driver determining that she was under the influence of prescription medication.
Police have not said what charges the driver may be facing.
© 2018 KXTV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs