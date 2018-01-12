Police: driver was on prescription meds when car crashed into home

(Photo: Rancho Cordova Police)

Rancho Cordova police say that drugs are to blame for a driver crashing their car into a home Wednesday.

The driver struck a parked car before colliding with the house in the 10800 block of Arrington Drive.

The driver was found a short distance away after the crash. The officers that found her determined she was possibly under the influence but a preliminary alcohol screening revealed she wasn't drunk.

A Drug Recognition Expert arrived and tested the driver determining that she was under the influence of prescription medication.

Police have not said what charges the driver may be facing.

