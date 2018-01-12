KXTV
Police: driver was on prescription meds when car crashed into home

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 6:57 PM. PST January 12, 2018

Rancho Cordova police say that drugs are to blame for a driver crashing their car into a home Wednesday. 

The driver struck a parked car before colliding with the house in the 10800 block of Arrington Drive. 

The driver was found a short distance away after the crash. The officers that found her determined she was possibly under the influence but a preliminary alcohol screening revealed she wasn't drunk. 

A Drug Recognition Expert arrived and tested the driver determining that she was under the influence of prescription medication. 

Police have not said what charges the driver may be facing. 

