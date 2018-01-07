KXTV
Police: Drunk man crashes stolen patrol car into pole

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 1:32 PM. PST January 07, 2018

Police have arrested a Sacramento man after he allegedly stole a patrol car and drunkenly crashed it.

Officers learned the patrol car has been stolen around 7: 15 p.m. Saturday. 

According to police, the suspect drunkenly crashed the stolen patrol car into a telephone pole in the 6600 block of Sacramento Drive. 

The man was arrested and charged with vehicle theft and DUI. 

