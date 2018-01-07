Police: Drunk man crashes stolen patrol car into pole

Police have arrested a Sacramento man after he allegedly stole a patrol car and drunkenly crashed it.
Officers learned the patrol car has been stolen around 7: 15 p.m. Saturday.
According to police, the suspect drunkenly crashed the stolen patrol car into a telephone pole in the 6600 block of Sacramento Drive.
The man was arrested and charged with vehicle theft and DUI.
