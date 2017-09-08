Police identify suspect in South Sacramento officer shooting

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
New movie "Lady Bird" set in Sacramento hitting theaters in November
-
Two officers shot in Sacramento expected to recover
-
Verify: Can you use Zello, the walkie-talkie app, without cell service?
-
Sacramento hoping to become Amazon's second headquarters location
-
High winds as Hurricane Irma nears Puerto Rico
-
8.1 magnitude earthquake hits Mexico
-
Deputy French remembered as great communicator
-
Slain Sacramento deputy laid to rest Thursday as thousands honor him
-
Hurricane Irma: What to expect in a category 5 storm
-
Dancing with the new stars
More Stories
-
Hurricanes Irma, Jose and Katia could all hit land…Sep. 6, 2017, 3:37 a.m.
-
Motorcycle vs patrol vehicle disrupts traffic in ModestoSep. 8, 2017, 11:53 a.m.
-
Remembering a great communicator in Deputy FrenchSep. 7, 2017, 7:03 p.m.