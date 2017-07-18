Alleged dog abuse at Hillsboro gas station caught on video

Video shows man throwing dog to ground by the leash (Photo: Sunshine Alexandria)

HILLSBORO, Ore. – Police are investigating a case of alleged dog abuse that was caught on camera at a Hillsboro gas station and has gone viral.

The witness, Sunshine Alexandria, says she saw the man abusing his dog, then started recording. She posted the video on her Facebook page, and it has since been shared more than 10,000 times.

Watch: Owner throws dog to ground at Hillsboro gas station (Warning: Disturbing)

The incident happened Monday afternoon at the Shell gas station on Southeast Baseline Street and 3rd Avenue.

“There’s a guy beating his dog and yelling at it for not listening to him,” Alexandria told KGW. “The dog wouldn’t walk with him, that’s why he was yelling at it.”

The video shows the man swing the dog around on the leash, take him to the ground, and it appears the man hits the dog as it’s on the ground. The man curses and yells at the dog to “do its job.” The dog’s cry is audible.

"The dog wasn’t doing anything wrong and I love animals and it was heartbreaking to see that,” Alexandria said.

She said the worst of it occurred before she started recording.

“When he came in, you could sense his presence. He was angry. He was picking up his dog by the leash, off the ground, slammed his dog on the ground and was kicking it in the ribs and punching it in the ribs for not walking by his side.”

Alexandria said she later asked the clerk to do something but she was ignored. She said she feared for her safety.

"I'm just trying to make sure he couldn't see me recording because he was really scary and just angry...who knows what he would do."

Hillsboro police said they have identified the man.

They have also taken the dog, Darnell, to a veterinarian to be examined. He will be placed in protective custody until the case is resolved.

Darnell with veterinarians (Photo: Hillsboro police)

