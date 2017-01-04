Police: Man assaulted woman, kept her in box

Mugshot of Allen E. Jamroz from the Marathon County Sheriff's Department. (Photo: Marathon County Sheriff's Department)

A 54-year-old man shocked a woman with a homemade stun gun, sexually assaulted her and forced her into a wooden box, police said.

Allen E. Jamroz of rural Mosinee kidnapped the woman on Dec. 28, according to court records. The woman was going to see Jamroz's granddaughter, who was not there at the time, when she was lured into the basement of the house in the town of Guenther.

Jamroz then used a homemade stun gun similar to a Taser to shock the woman to the ground before he duct taped the woman's wrists, ankles and knees, according to court records. He then forced the woman to perform oral sex on him. The woman was able to put a nail she found on a basement floor in her shirt sleeve during the attack, which she later used to help her escape.

Jamroz then put the woman in a wooden box that had a teddy bear, a red blanket, pillows and condoms, according to court records. The woman passed out for an unknown period. She told police she was able to remove the tape with her mouth and use a nail she had concealed earlier to tear the rest of the tape.

The woman was then able to use a nearby hammer to pry the basement open, according to court records. Jamroz was not at the home at the time of the escape. The woman walked to Mosinee after the escape.

Court records do not say the age of the woman or her city of residence. They do not detail exactly how long the victim says she was kidnapped nor what happened after she started to walk to Mosinee.

Jamroz was charged Tuesday with kidnapping, second-degree sexual assault, false imprisonment and battery. If convicted on all counts, he faces more than 86 years in the Wisconsin prison system. Marathon County Circuit Court Judge Gregory Strasser ordered Tuesday a $30,000 cash bond for Jamroz. He will have a preliminary hearing on Jan 11.

